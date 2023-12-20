Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 41,004 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Edge Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,004 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROIV shares. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000,008.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,752,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock worth $218,467,688. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.29. 2,519,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,311. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Articles

