Edge Wealth Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Edge Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $1,716,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $6,968,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,774,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 17,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $253.83. 164,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,917. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $202.35 and a 12-month high of $256.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

