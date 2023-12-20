Edge Wealth Management LLC Takes $10.68 Million Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,679,000. American Tower makes up about 2.5% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT stock traded up $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,225. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.97.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Tower

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.