Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 2.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. H Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $34,456,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock remained flat at $14.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,002,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,941. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.21.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

