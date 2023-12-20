Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.
Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.
ESLT stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
