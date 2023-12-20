Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 22nd

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 35.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

ESLT stock opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.57. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,823,000 after buying an additional 149,903 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Elbit Systems by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,974,000 after buying an additional 77,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 65,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 297.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 71,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,781,000 after buying an additional 53,838 shares during the period. 24.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

