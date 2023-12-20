Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stake Lessened by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors lowered its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Elevance Health were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 844.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $664,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $465.18. The company had a trading volume of 622,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.86. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

