Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.44.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,069. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.