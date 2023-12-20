Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Gap Up to $30.28

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.28, but opened at $32.16. Enerpac Tool Group shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 45,665 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, CL King began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Up 3.6 %
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 44,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
