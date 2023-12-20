EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.52. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP grew its position in EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in EnerSys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

