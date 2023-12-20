EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $116.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.75, but opened at $101.50. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. EnerSys shares last traded at $101.34, with a volume of 65,324 shares.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. William Blair cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EnerSys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

EnerSys Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in EnerSys by 2.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in EnerSys by 15.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.33.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.