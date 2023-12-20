Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Down 5.4%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.52 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 18,193 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 93,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ennis Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.76 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ennis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

