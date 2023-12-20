Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Entegris makes up approximately 1.9% of Triad Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Triad Investment Management’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Entegris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Entegris by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 88,901 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Entegris by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.25. 160,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $119.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.99.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENTG

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.