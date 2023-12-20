Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Purchased by Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 38.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $284.75 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 0.91% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinox Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

View Our Latest Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.