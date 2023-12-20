Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 23.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.41.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.307 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

