Essex Savings Bank Acquires 2,357 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 37.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

