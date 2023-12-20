Essex Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.70 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.78. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

