Essex Savings Bank Buys 507 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,251,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,042,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Duke Energy by 10.7% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.45.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

