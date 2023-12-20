Essex Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,122,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

ACWI opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.59 and a one year high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.40.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

