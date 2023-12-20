Essex Savings Bank Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,246,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,407,000 after buying an additional 1,628,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,165,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,653,000 after buying an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE KO opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

