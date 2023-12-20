Essex Savings Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $113,953,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $105,774,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,230,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.5% in the third quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 792,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 450,352 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IWD opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.93. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

