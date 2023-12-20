Essex Savings Bank Has $1.57 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE SYK opened at $291.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.29. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $236.60 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is 44.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

