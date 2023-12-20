Essex Savings Bank Has $1.94 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE RTX opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day moving average is $84.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

