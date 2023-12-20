Essex Savings Bank Has $342,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $111.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

