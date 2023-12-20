Essex Savings Bank Sells 1,388 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,380,000 after buying an additional 5,098,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

