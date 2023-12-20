Essex Savings Bank Sells 650 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Essex Savings Bank trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Altria Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 46,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in Altria Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 114,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

