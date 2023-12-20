Essex Savings Bank Sells 94 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $139.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,168.01, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

