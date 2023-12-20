Essex Savings Bank Takes $335,000 Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $56.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

