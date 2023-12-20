Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Price Performance

Kenvue stock opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.