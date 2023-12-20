Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,125. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.39. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Euronet Worldwide

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.