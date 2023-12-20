Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $23.88

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.88, but opened at $23.16. Everbridge shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 50,457 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $946.66 million, a P/E ratio of -21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

In related news, CEO David Wagner sold 3,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $65,032.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,949 shares in the company, valued at $966,210.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,584 shares of company stock worth $115,345. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everbridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 33.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 236,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Everbridge by 41.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

