Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Up to $9.84

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.84, but opened at $10.14. Evolus shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 11,070 shares trading hands.
Evolus Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.
Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.72 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 507.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 453.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.
Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.
