Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up to $69.43

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.43, but opened at $73.80. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $75.05, with a volume of 762,640 shares traded.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

