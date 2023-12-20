F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $212,032.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,985,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $178.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.