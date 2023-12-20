FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.60-16.00 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $448.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $447.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.61. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $377.89 and a 52-week high of $468.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $435.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total value of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,782.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,202,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

