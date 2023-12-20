Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Trading 4.7% Higher

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 308 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 19,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

