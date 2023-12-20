FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 275.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in FedEx by 6.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in FedEx by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,035 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,217,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $29.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,779. The company has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $167.63 and a one year high of $285.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDX

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.