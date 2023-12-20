FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,295 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 71.4% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in FedEx by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. now owns 5,740 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 190,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,101,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,675 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.9% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Trading Down 10.6 %

FedEx stock traded down $29.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.31. The stock had a trading volume of 8,485,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,725. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

