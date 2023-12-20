FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in FedEx by 97,178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $314,712,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in FedEx by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,728,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $428,563,000 after purchasing an additional 799,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in FedEx by 2,602.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 608,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $150,775,000 after purchasing an additional 632,510 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $29.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.31. 8,485,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $167.63 and a twelve month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

