FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 69,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $583,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,328 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Down 11.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $31.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $248.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,935,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,450. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $167.63 and a 1 year high of $285.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.43 and its 200-day moving average is $253.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

