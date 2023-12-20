Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,039 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,810,000 after acquiring an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,545 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,387 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after purchasing an additional 289,818 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 128,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,814. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.30. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $0.3992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

