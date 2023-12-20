Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 153.8% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.90 and its 200 day moving average is $337.32. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.09 and a 52-week high of $382.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $385.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

