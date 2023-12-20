Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Voya Financial worth $18,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tony D. Oh sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $48,566.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Voya Financial from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com cut Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.15 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.41.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.28 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

