Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4,824.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.94. 252,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,535. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion and a PE ratio of 22.53. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.50 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.24.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

