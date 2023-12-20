Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $11.24 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

MetLife stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.16. 402,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

