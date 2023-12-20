Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $22.75 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of CrowdStrike worth $22,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.85. 440,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,990,052. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $261.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.