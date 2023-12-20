Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $39.78 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 656,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,591 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of American International Group worth $39,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.25. The stock had a trading volume of 283,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,040. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.