Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $54.96 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,618 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $54,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,475,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.42. 361,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,166. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $299.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.77. The company has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $180,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,064,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,777 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

