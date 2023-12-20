Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $33,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.99. 308,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.11 and its 200-day moving average is $227.99. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $8,034,172 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

