Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 44,932 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $59,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %
CMCSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. 1,834,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,833,799. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
