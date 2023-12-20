Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 129,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 692.9% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,722.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,722.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

SYK traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,938. The business’s 50-day moving average is $280.40 and its 200-day moving average is $284.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

